Bostic was credited with five tackles (three solo) in Sunday's loss to the Packers.

After seven-straight weeks of seven or more tackles, Bostic's numbers have been a bit down of late. He has no more than five tackles in three of his last five contests and no more than seven in any game during that stretch.

