Redskins' Jon Bostic: Reaches double-digit tackles
Bostic had 11 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's loss to the Giants.
Bostic played all but six defensive snaps Sunday and has come on strong the last few weeks after recording only two assisted tackles in the season opener. The 28-year-old has 29 tackles (13 solo) through four games, which ranks second behind Landon Collins on the Redskins' defense.
