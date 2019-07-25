Redskins' Jon Bostic: Receives first snap
Bostic took the first snap at inside linebacker at training camp Thursday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
With Washington having cut Mason Foster earlier this week and Reuben Foster (knee) set to miss the entire 2019 season, Bostic has plenty of opportunity before him. The 28-year-old will compete with Shaun Dion Hamilton, Josh Harvey-Clemons and Cole Holcomb for playing time during training camp, and could conceivably secure a starting job if he impresses. Bostic notched 73 tackles (46 solo), 2.5 sacks and 3 passes defended across 16 games with the Steelers in 2018.
