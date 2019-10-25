Bostic had nine tackles (seven solo) and a sack in Thursday's 19-9 loss to the Vikings.

Bostic tied his second-highest tackle total of the season while also recording his first sack of the year. The 27-year-old ranks second on the team with 60 tackles (34 solo) through eight games.

