Bostic made five tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 41-35 loss to the Giants.

Bostic has been credited with at least five tackles in four-straight games and has not logged fewer than four since Week 1. Each new tackle he makes is a new career high and his next one will be his 100th of the season.

