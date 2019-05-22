Bostic signed a contract with the Redskins on Wednesday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

The terms of Bostic's deal aren't clear, but he may have come cheap after Pittsburgh just cut him one year into a two-year, $4 million pact. The 28-year-old registered 73 tackles, 2.5 sacks and three pass breakups over 16 games last season, but his pace noticeably fell down the stretch and he was apparently deemed expendable when the Steelers landed Devin Bush in the first round of the draft. He'll need to fend off Shaun Dion Hamilton and fifth-round rookie Cole Holcolm for snaps beside Mason Foster, but someone needs to replace the loss of Reuben Foster (knee), who was supposed to be the replacement for Zach Brown. Brown averaged 112.5 tackles in his two seasons with Washington from 2017 and 2018, also notching 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 29 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories