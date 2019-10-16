Bostic made eight tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Dolphins.

Bostic and Cole Holcomb are tied for second among the Redskins with 44 tackles this season, trailing only Landon Collins. He continues to get a large snap share, so he'll look to keep it going in Week 7 against the 49ers.

