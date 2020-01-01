Redskins' Jon Bostic: Starts all 16 games
Bostic started all 16 games for Washington in 2019, accruing 105 tackles (56 solo), one sack and one interception while playing 91.1 percent of defensive snaps.
The 28-year-old signed a one-year contract in May, shortly after the team lost Reuben Foster to an ACL tear. Mason Foster was released shortly thereafter, leaving Bostic, Cole Holcomb and Shaun Dion Hamilton to take most of the snaps at inside linebacker. Holcomb served as the run thumper and Hamilton as the coverage specialist, with Bostic landing somewhere in between and thus getting the most snaps of the bunch. With his contract expiring and a new coaching staff in town, Bostic won't necessarily stick around in Washington for 2020.
