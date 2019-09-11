Allen (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.

Allen also wasn't present on the team's rehab field, so they're clearly taking precautions on the third-year defensive end. The Redskins' pass rush will clearly take a hit in Sunday's game versus the Cowboys if he can't play, especially since Caleb Brantley (ankle) is also hurting. Treyvon Hester will likely start if Allen or Brantley can't go.

