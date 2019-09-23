Allen (knee) is officially active for Monday's tilt against the Bears, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Allen was initially listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bears, but he appears to have succeeded in shaking his knee injury. The 2017 first-round pick looks set for his usual starting role along Washington's defensive line.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories