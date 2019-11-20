Redskins' Jonathan Allen: Battling two injuries
Allen (ankle/knee) didn't practice Wednesday.
Allen logged a season-high 59 defensive snap during this past Sunday's loss to the Jets, so it's unclear how he sustained these issues. The 2017 first-round pick's status for this Sunday's matchup against the Lions will be in doubt unless he can get onto the practice field in some capacity.
