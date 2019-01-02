Allen had 61 tackles (34 solo) and eight sacks across 779 defensive snaps during the 2018 season.

Limited to five appearances in an injury-shortened rookie season, the No. 17 overall pick from the 2017 draft bounced back strong as a 16-game starter at defensive end during his sophomore campaign. The Washington defense fell apart late in the season, but it has a nice foundation up front with Allen, DT Da'Ron Payne, DL Matt Ioannidis (hamstring) and OLB Ryan Kerrigan accounting for 33.5 of the team's 46 sacks.