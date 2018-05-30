Allen (foot) said Wednesday that he's been cleared 100 percent, Ajay Atayee of NBCS Washington reports.

Allen made it through just five games during his rookie year before landing on injured reserve with Lisfranc foot injury. Together with fellow Alabama product and 2018 first-rounder Da'Ron Payne, a now-healthy Allen will help Washington seek major improvement in it's run defense after surrendering a league-worst 134.1 rushing yards per game last season.

