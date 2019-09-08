Redskins' Jonathan Allen: Considered week-to-week
Allen suffered a sprain left knee during Sunday's game against Philadelphia and is considered week-to-week, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
This isn't great news for the Alabama product that was coming off a breakout season in 2018. Expect the team to update his status as necessary, but at this point, Allen should be considered firmly questionable for Week 2 against Dallas. As long as Allen is sidelined, Caleb Brantley should see an increase in snaps at defensive end.
More News
-
Redskins' Jonathan Allen: Picks up injury•
-
Redskins' Jonathan Allen: Breaks through in second season•
-
Redskins' Jonathan Allen: Tallies sack in loss•
-
Redskins' Jonathan Allen: Limited snaps, still delivers•
-
Redskins' Jonathan Allen: Leads defense in tackles•
-
Redskins' Jonathan Allen: Posts another sack Week 8•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...