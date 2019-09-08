Allen suffered a sprain left knee during Sunday's game against Philadelphia and is considered week-to-week, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

This isn't great news for the Alabama product that was coming off a breakout season in 2018. Expect the team to update his status as necessary, but at this point, Allen should be considered firmly questionable for Week 2 against Dallas. As long as Allen is sidelined, Caleb Brantley should see an increase in snaps at defensive end.

