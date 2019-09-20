Play

Allen (knee) was a limited participant in Friday's practice but said he'll play Monday versus the Bears, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Allen dropped eight pounds to help his injured knee, and he said he feels great. Coach Jay Gruden isn't as certain about Allen's status, saying Allen "looked good" but he still needs a solid practice Saturday to be confirmed as ready. The Redskins' defense has only made two sacks this season, so having Allen (eight sacks in 2018) back could rejuvenate the unit.

