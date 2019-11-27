Play

Allen logged five tackles (three solo), half a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Lions.

Allen played a season-high 65 snaps a week after seeing just 10 on special teams. He's made at least three tackles in every game since Week 3 and is up to 4.5 sacks on the year.

