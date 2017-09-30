Redskins' Jonathan Allen: Free from injury report
Allen (shoulder) is absent from the Redskins' injury report for Monday's game against the Chiefs.
Allen, who recorded his first career sack in Week 3, was limited at Friday's practice due to ashoulder issue. However, that appears to just have been a precautionary move by the Redskins. Barring any setbacks, the rookie should be ready to go Monday night.
