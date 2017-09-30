Play

Allen (shoulder) is absent from the Redskins' injury report for Monday's game against the Chiefs.

Allen, who recorded his first career sack in Week 3, was limited at Friday's practice due to ashoulder issue. However, that appears to just have been a precautionary move by the Redskins. Barring any setbacks, the rookie should be ready to go Monday night.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories