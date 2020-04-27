Redskins' Jonathan Allen: Getting fifth-year option
Washington is picking up the fifth-year option on Allen's rookie contract, Kevin Sheehan of The Team 980 reports.
After missing 11 games his rookie season, the 2017 first-round pick is coming off back-to-back campaign with at least six sacks and more than 60 tackles. Allen spent the past three years playing defensive end in a 3-4 scheme, but he'll likely move to defensive tackle as Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio transition the team to a 4-3 base alignment. With Allen, Daron Payne and Matthew Ioannidis providing interior push while Chase Young, Montez Sweat and Ryan Kerrigan come off the edge, Washington has potential to sport a dominant pass rush in 2020. Allen's fifth-year option for 2021 will be guaranteed for injury only.
