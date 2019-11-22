Play

Allen (ankle/knee) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Lions.

Allen began the week not practicing but put in a full session Friday to avoid the questionable tag. The 24-year-old has 38 tackles (24 solo) and four sacks through nine games and should see a heavy workload again Sunday.

