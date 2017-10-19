Allen (foot) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Allen, who underwent surgery earlier this week to address a Lisfranc sprain in his left foot, is expected to require 6-to-8 weeks to recover. It was initially expected that Allen would be sidelined for the rest of the season, and while that could still end up being the case, the Redskins aren't ruling him out as one of their two designated players to return from IR. The team will monitor his progress carefully in the weeks to come, but if the timetable holds true and Allen is close to 100 percent at some point in December, the defensive lineman could get clearance to play before 2017 concludes.