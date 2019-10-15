Allen finished Sunday's 17-16 win over the Dolphins with three tackles, including a pair of sacks.

It was a productive afternoon for Allen who, despite a season-low 37 snaps, twice brought down the opposing quarterback and now has three sacks in five games. He remains a risky option in IDP formats because of a limited role, but Allen could soon see more opportunities if he keeps up this level of play. The 24-year-old defensive end is certainly a player to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.

