Allen (knee) is expected to participate in individual drills this week, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Allen is managing an MCL sprain suffered during Washington's season opener. He has not participated in practice since suffering the injury, so even being limited to individual drills would be a step in the right direction. Allen will have the benefit of an extra day to get healthy heading into Monday's tilt against the Bears.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories