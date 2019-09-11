Redskins' Jonathan Allen: Injury not serious
Allen (knee) is not expected to be out long-term after suffering an MCL sprain in the Redskins' season opening loss to the Eagles, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Allen does not have a concrete time-frame for a return at this point, so consider him week-to-week. He has yet to officially be ruled out for Week 2, but it seems unlikely at this point. Caleb Brantley (ankle), Treyvon Hester, and even T.Y. McGill should all be in line for bigger workloads assuming he sits out.
