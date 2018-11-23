Redskins' Jonathan Allen: Leads defense in tackles
Allen had nine tackles (five solo) and a sack in Thursday's 31-23 loss to the Cowboys.
The nine-tackle explosion is somewhat surprising given Allen entered the afternoon with only 31 tackles for the season, and even more impressive that seven of his tackles Thursday resulted in an Ezekiel Elliott carry going for less that three yards. The 23-year-old played in only five games as a rookie last year but is coming into his own during his sophomore campaign.
