The Redskins have officially listed Allen (knee) as questionable for Monday's game against the Bears.

Allen saw his workload increase each day at practice week, and even went as far as to deem himself ready to play. Although the team still opted to label him questionable, he appears on track to make his season debut. Allen recorded eight sacks in 2018, so his presence would certainly be beneficial to a Redskins' defensive that has gotten to the quarterback just twice through two games.