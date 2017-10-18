Play

Allen (foot) will miss the rest of the season, ESPN's John Keim reports.

Allen, who suffered a Lisfranc injury in his left foot during Sunday's victory over San Francisco, will require surgery to have a screw placed in his foot and is facing a three-month timeline for a recovery, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. We expect him to be placed on injured reserve sooner than later.

