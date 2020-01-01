Redskins' Jonathan Allen: Overcomes knee injury
Allen compiled 68 tackles (46 solo), six sacks and a fumble recovery in 15 games during the 2019 season.
Allen suffered a knee sprain Week 1 and missed the next game, but he played in 14 consecutive contests to close out the season, averaging 51.1 defensive snaps per week. Coming off back-to-back seasons with 61 or more tackles and six or more sacks while playing in a 3-4 scheme, the 2017 first-round pick is an excellent bet to receive the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. Allen will head into 2020 with a new head coach (Ron Rivera) and a new defensive coordinator (Jack Del Rio).
