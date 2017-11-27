Redskins' Jonathan Allen: Remains on track to return
Coach Jay Gruden said Monday that Allen (foot) is still on course to return off injured reserve in Week 15, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Allen was placed on injured reserve in mid-October after undergoing surgery for a Lisfranc sprain in his left foot, but recovery appears to be going well for the rookie defensive end and he should be on the field for the final three games of the regular season. Expect another update on Allen to come once he officially return to the practice field.
