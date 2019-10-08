Allen recorded five tackles (four solo) and a sack across 58 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.

Allen notched his first sack of the season, taking down Tom Brady late in the first quarter. Allen missed the majority of the first two weeks of the season with a MCL sprain, so as he continues to return to full strength there's a good chance he could see his reps increase.

