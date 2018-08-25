Redskins' Jonathan Allen: Starts in dress rehearsal
Allen started Friday's preseason loss to the Broncos, picking up one tackle and a quarterback hit on 19 snaps.
Bouncing back from a foot injury that limited him to five games his rookie seasons, the 2017 first-round pick is locked in as a starter. His role in a 3-4 defense probably won't be conducive to IDP production, but Allen should help Washington put up more of a fight against the run this year.
More News
-
Redskins' Jonathan Allen: Cleared for OTAs•
-
Redskins' Jonathan Allen: Targeting OTAs•
-
Redskins' Jonathan Allen: Will not return this season•
-
Redskins' Jonathan Allen: Remains on track to return•
-
Redskins' Jonathan Allen: Hits IR, but could return•
-
Redskins' Jonathan Allen: Out for remainder of season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Adrian Peterson still a risky Fantasy RB
Drafting Adrian Peterson in Fantasy leagues is fine, but don't spend a valuable pick to do...
-
Barber the Bucs starter, Godwin rising
It's clear Peyton Barber will begin the year as the starting running back in Tampa Bay. Can...
-
Give Peterson his due
Adrian Peterson looked better than expected on Thursday night. More importantly, he looked...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...