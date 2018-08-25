Allen started Friday's preseason loss to the Broncos, picking up one tackle and a quarterback hit on 19 snaps.

Bouncing back from a foot injury that limited him to five games his rookie seasons, the 2017 first-round pick is locked in as a starter. His role in a 3-4 defense probably won't be conducive to IDP production, but Allen should help Washington put up more of a fight against the run this year.