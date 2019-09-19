Allen (knee) hasn't returned to practice and head coach Jon Gruden said Thursday that the team is "just making sure he's going to be okay before he starts individual drills and practice," Les Carpenter of The Washington Post reports.

Allen originally sustained the sprained knee in Washington's season opener and missed last Sunday's matchup with Dallas because of it. Gruden expressed hope that the 2017 first-round pick would be able to fully practice this week, but it has yet to come to fruition. With the Redskins not facing the Bears until Monday, Allen will have another day to rest and hopefully be prepared for the contest.