Allen (foot) sustained a Lisfranc sprain in Sunday's win over the 49ers, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

The preliminary timetable for Allen's expected absence is about a month, but Lisfranc injuries can often present a more complicated recovery. The rookie first-round pick will be evaluated further later in the week, which should provide a bit more clarity on the injury.

