Allen had seven tackles (three solo) and a sack in Thursday's loss to Minnesota.

Allen led the Redskins' defensive ends with 57 defensive snaps and brought down Kirk Cousins on third down in the second quarter to hold the Vikings to a field goal. The 24-year-old had a slow start with zero sacks through the first four weeks of the season -- including one absence due to a knee injury -- but he now has four sacks and 22 total tackles over the last four games.