Redskins' Jonathan Allen: Tallies sack in loss
Allen posted four tackles (three solo), including a sack, in Saturday's loss to the Titans.
Allen has had a tremendous season in what is his second year in the NFL. After posting one sack in five games as a rookie he now has eight this year for Washington. He'll aim to finish the year strong against the Eagles in Week 17.
More News
-
Redskins' Jonathan Allen: Limited snaps, still delivers•
-
Redskins' Jonathan Allen: Leads defense in tackles•
-
Redskins' Jonathan Allen: Posts another sack Week 8•
-
Redskins' Jonathan Allen: Tallies sack Sunday•
-
Redskins' Jonathan Allen: Two sacks in win•
-
Redskins' Jonathan Allen: Starts in dress rehearsal•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 17 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...