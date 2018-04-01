Allen (foot) hopes to be ready for Organized Team Activities (OTAs) in late April, but he admitted he's not sure if that actually will happen, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official website reports.

Selected 17th overall in last year's draft, Allen had 10 tackles and a sack on 159 defensive snaps before suffering a Lisfranc injury Week 6. He underwent successful surgery in October and was said to be on track for a Week 15 return, but the Redskins ruled him out for the season once their playoff chances evaporated. Allen should be back at full strength long before training camp, ready to make a push for one of the starting defensive end spots in Washington's 3-4 scheme. If nothing else, he figures to have a key role as an interior pass rusher in nickel packages.