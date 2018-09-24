Redskins' Jonathan Allen: Two sacks in win
Allen recorded five tackles (three solo), including two sacks in Sunday's win over the Packers.
Allen equaled his tackle total from the first two weeks on Sunday and his sacks were his first of the year. He had just one sack in five games as a rookie and will look to maintain his strong play for the rest of the season. His next outing will be against the Saints in Week 5.
