Redskins' Jonathan Allen: Unlikely for Week 2
Allen is considered week-to-week with an MCL sprain and isn't expected to play in Washington's Week 2 game versus the Cowboys, Grant Paulsen of The Athletic reports.
Allen played just seven snaps in the season-opening loss to Philadelphia before leaving with the injury. The Redskins' pessimism about Allen's availability eight days in advance of their next game suggests the defensive end could be in line to miss multiple contests. With Caleb Brantley (ankle) also hurting, reserve Tim Settle could move into the starting lineup for the Monday night matchup with Dallas.
