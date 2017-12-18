Allen (foot) will not return this season.

Coach Jay Gruden had originally said back in November that the plan was to bring Allen back before the end of the year, but the team is electing to take a cautious route with the 2017 first-round pick and leave him out for the remainder of the season. The former Alabama standout appeared in just five games for the Redskins during his rookie season, recording 10 total tackles and one sack.