Allen (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, The Team 980 reports.

Allen suffered the left MCL sprain in the season opener and was a non-participant at practice Wednesday and Thursday, so it's not a major surprise he won't be playing Sunday. Treyvon Hester figures to see an increased role in his absence, especially if Caleb Brantley (ankle) is also ruled out.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week