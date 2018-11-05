Cooper signed a contract with Washington on Monday.

Cooper's spot on Washington's 53-man roster comes following the placement of starting guards Shawn Lauvao (knee) and Brandon Scherff (pectoral) on injured reserve. The 2013 first-rounder will provide much-needed depth to the Redskins' offensive line, and could slot into the starting rotation during Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers.

