Redskins' Jordan Brailford: Back to practice

Brailford (undisclosed) was activated from the PUP list Saturday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Brailford has his work cut out for him if he wants to earn a spot on the Redskins' 53-man roster, so this return is cause for optimism. It remains unclear what injury the rookie was dealing with.

