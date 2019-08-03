Redskins' Jordan Brailford: Back to practice
Brailford (undisclosed) was activated from the PUP list Saturday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Brailford has his work cut out for him if he wants to earn a spot on the Redskins' 53-man roster, so this return is cause for optimism. It remains unclear what injury the rookie was dealing with.
