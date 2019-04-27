Redskins' Jordan Brailford: Heading to Washington
The Redskins selected Brailford in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 253rd overall.
One pick away from being Mr. Irrelevant, Brailford will head to Washington with a slim chance at making the 53-man roster. The Oklahoma State edge rusher recorded 9.0 sacks as a senior to earn First Team All-Big 12 honors. Brailford has good explosiveness off the edge and checked in with a 4.65 in the 40-yard dash at the combine. He lacks ideal power to shed blockers but has enough in his game to crack the roster as a reserve pass rusher.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Day 2 RB prospects
After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in...
-
Day 2 WR prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to all the Day 2 and 3 wide receivers, and there are bunches of th...
-
Fantasy reaction: Rosen as Dolphin
The Cardinals ship Josh Rosen to the Dolphins a day after drafting Kyler Murray No. 1 overall....
-
Day 2 TE prospects
After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...
-
Day 2 QB prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to the quarterbacks taken in Rounds 2 and 3.
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...