Redskins' Jordan Brailford: Heading to Washington

The Redskins selected Brailford in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 253rd overall.

One pick away from being Mr. Irrelevant, Brailford will head to Washington with a slim chance at making the 53-man roster. The Oklahoma State edge rusher recorded 9.0 sacks as a senior to earn First Team All-Big 12 honors. Brailford has good explosiveness off the edge and checked in with a 4.65 in the 40-yard dash at the combine. He lacks ideal power to shed blockers but has enough in his game to crack the roster as a reserve pass rusher.