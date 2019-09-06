Brailford (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.

Brailford returned from the PUP list in early August from the undisclosed issue, but it appears he never actually made a fully recovery. The rookie seventh-round pick will be eligible to rejoin the Redskins after spending eight games on the shelf, assuming he's healthy.

