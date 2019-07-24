Redskins' Jordan Brailford: Hits PUP list

Washington placed Brailford (undisclosed) on their Physically Unable to Perform list Wednesday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

It's unclear what sort of injury is hampering the rookie out of Oklahoma State, but it's serious enough to keep him from participating in the start of training camp. Brailford will work to carve out a depth role when healthy.

Our Latest Stories