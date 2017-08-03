Redskins' Jordan Reed: Absence related to stem-cell treatment
Reed's current absence is the result of an unexpected side effect of a stem-cell treatment on a lingering big toe sprain, Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports. "That kind of flared it up a bit on me," Reed said. "Now I'm just letting it calm down before I get out there."
Despite his lengthy injury history, Reed's placement on the PUP list was among the most surprising decisions when training camps kicked off. He has since clarified that his toe injury plagued him all off last season, when he missed four games due to a concussion and shoulder injury, and into the offseason. Given a recommendation to rest before restarting on-field activity, Reed doesn't have a particular timetable for a return. Because Vernon Davis (hamstring) has also been sidelined during the early stages of camp, Niles Paul, Jeremy Sprinkle and Derek Carrier have certainly earned valuable snaps with the first- and second-team offenses.
