Redskins' Jordan Reed: Absent for practice

Reed (foot) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Jay Gruden admitted a few days ago that the sprained big toe Reed sustained in the Week 14 loss to the Giants is something that could jeopardize the tight end's availability for the rest of the season. As a result, it's not surprising Reed hasn't been able to log any practice reps for the first two days of the Redskins' Week 15 prep. It seems reasonable to expect Reed to miss at least Sunday's game against the Jaguars, in which case Vernon Davis would see added snaps and targets as the Redskins' starting tight end.

More News
Our Latest Stories