Redskins' Jordan Reed: Absent from practice Monday

Reed (hamstring) wasn't present for the Redskins' practice Monday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

According to Keim, Reed wasn't among the injured Washington players that worked out on the side field with athletic trainers, suggesting he's trending toward another absence for Thursday's game against the Cowboys. While Reed has been sidelined the last four contests, Vernon Davis has taken over as the Redskins' starting tight end, hauling in 16 of 27 targets for 215 yards during that span.