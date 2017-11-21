Redskins' Jordan Reed: Absent from practice Tuesday

Reed (hamstring) didn't take part in Tuesday's practice.

Reed will probably need to put in at least a limited practice Wednesday to have a shot at suiting up Thanksgiving Day against the Cowboys. Given that Reed has been sidelined for the last three games and still hasn't resumed taking part in full drills with the team, it seems more likely than not he'll be in store for another absence Thursday, paving the way for Vernon Davis to earn another start at tight end.