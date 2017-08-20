Redskins' Jordan Reed: Activated from PUP list
The Redskins activated Reed (toe) from the PUP list Sunday, Stephen Czarda of the team's official site reports.
Reed has been hinting of late that a return was near, but his removal from the physically unable to perform list officially clears the way to join his teammates on the practice field. While he rested his sprained left big toe, he was fitted for an orthopedic to provide the area with extra padding. "It's been working good," Reed said of the altered shoe situation. "It's helped my toe out a lot and when I tried them out it felt really good." Whenever he practices next, it's unclear if he'll immediately work with the first-team offense or be eased into drills.
