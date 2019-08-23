Redskins' Jordan Reed: Adds to long concussion history
Reed's concussion from Thursday is at least the fourth of his NFL career, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
For all his medical struggles the past few seasons, Reed hasn't landed on the injury report with a concussion since October 2016. Dating back to college, he's believed to have suffered at least five or six concussions, including three in the NFL that led to a missed game. Reed's latest incident comes on the heels of his healthiest training camp in years, leaving his Week 1 availability in question despite the recent stretch of good fortune. Vernon Davis and Jeremy Sprinkle are next up at tight end for Washington.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football auction draft rankings
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Reviewing our IDP mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the latest results of our IDP draft, which features several top...
-
Preseason Week 3 Wide Receiver News
Heath Cummings breaks down the important things we saw at wide receiver in Week 3 of the P...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Gordon
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Newton hurt ankle against Patriots
Cam Newton hurt his left foot at New England in preseason play. It's attached to the same ankle...
-
What to watch in Preseason Week 3
Week 3 of the preseason is commonly thought of as the dress rehearsal for the regular season....