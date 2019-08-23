Redskins' Jordan Reed: Adds to long concussion history

Reed's concussion from Thursday is at least the fourth of his NFL career, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

For all his medical struggles the past few seasons, Reed hasn't landed on the injury report with a concussion since October 2016. Dating back to college, he's believed to have suffered at least five or six concussions, including three in the NFL that led to a missed game. Reed's latest incident comes on the heels of his healthiest training camp in years, leaving his Week 1 availability in question despite the recent stretch of good fortune. Vernon Davis and Jeremy Sprinkle are next up at tight end for Washington.